Bluegrass Care Navigators will provide integrative medicine therapies to disabled veterans in Kentucky through a grant of $15,000 from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF).
Using music, art and massage therapies, Bluegrass Care Navigators will help veterans alleviate stress, reduce pain and process emotions, the company said in a statement. The organization has plans to participate in a virtual reality program that gives veterans who cannot travel the opportunity to experience honor flights to national military monuments in Washington, D.C. Additionally, Bluegrass Care Navigators will expand partnerships with veterans’ organizations in Kentucky, and develop their clinicians’ expertise in providing compassionate care to our veteran patients, the statement said.
“Bluegrass Care Navigators serves more than 1,000 veterans each year in hospice and palliative care,” said CEO Liz Fowler. “We are so honored to partner with DVNF through this grant to provide therapies focused on disabled veterans in Kentucky.”
Joseph VanFonda (USMC) SgtMaj. Ret., CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, “We are very proud to support Bluegrass Care Navigators as they continue to make a positive impact in Veteran’s lives with integrated medicine therapies. We would like to congratulate and thank them for their commitment and continued service and program assistance for the men and women who served in the defense of our country”
Disabled veterans cared for by Bluegrass Care Navigators will be offered integrative medicine therapies through their care team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.