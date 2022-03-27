Larry Webster, organizer of the music lineup for the Pikeville City Park stage during Hillbilly Days, has put out a call for Bluegrass and Old Time bands and performers to play this year’s festival, set for April 21 through April 23.
According to Webster, no band or performer needs to register ahead of time, as they just have to show up at the park ready to play.
Music will begin in the park each day at 11 a.m. and continue until approximately 10 p.m.
According to Webster, on April 22, a recently-initiated tradition will continue as singers from Pilgrim’s Progress Church will perform.
That night will be for amateurs to compete, including bands, dancers and solo performers in categories old and young. Winners will receive trophies.
On both April 22 and April 23, the Critton Hollow String Band from Paw Paw, West Virginia, will be the featured band.
Parking is available for those who want to perform. To make arrangements for that, or for further information, call Webster at, (606) 437-4029.