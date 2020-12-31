While discussing its 2019-20 audit report on Dec. 28, the Pikeville Exposition Center Corporation Board of Directors revealed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Appalachian Wireless Arena in 2020.
The City of Pikeville Exposition Center Corporation Board of Directors met during a special meeting to approve its 2019-20 audit report. Donald Wallen, with Wallen, Puckett and Anderson, PSC, presented the audit report, and he provided the board with details on how the arena was financially impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the city had to “kick in” about $1 million this year to continue the arena’s operations.
“It’s no surprise that, during the pandemic, most of our events have been canceled. A lot of them did, obviously, and the city has always kicked in the amount of money necessary to keep us operating,” Wallen said. “This year, because of the problems we’ve had, we’ve had to kick in a little over a million dollars this year. Last year, we only had to kick in some $230,000, so you can see the difference that this pandemic has made.”
Despite that, though, he said that the arena ended the year with a cash balance of about $893,000, which includes deferred revenues that they have collected, but are not yet able to spend. In addition, he said the Appalachian Wireless Arena and the Appalachian Center for the Arts collected about $93,000 in motel and hotel taxes this year, compared to only $53,000 last year.
They did not find problems with the records or bookkeeping while completing the audit report, he said, and he felt hopeful about the arena’s ability to continue its operations and show schedule in 2021 after the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.
“Hopefully, once this thing gets behind us, we’ll be able to turn that around,” Wallen said. “I don’t think we were any near surprised that we ended up in the condition that we have. When you don’t hold events, there’s not much you can do.”
