Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post announced Sept. 22 they have identified the individual whose body was found in the Phelps area last week.
KSP, the agency announced, is conducting a death investigation after the body of Hazard Miller, 74, of Feds Creek, was located in the Phelps area of Pike County.
The investigation began when the agency received a call just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, during which the caller advised a possible deceased human body had been located.
KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body was located near an abandoned surface mining access road in the Phelps community. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Jason Merlo. Detective Merlo was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Phelps Volunteer Fire Department.