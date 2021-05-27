Jason Booher, Pikeville High School’s current principal, has recently been named the new superintendent of the Mercer County School District, and the position will go into effect this summer.
Booher will become the district’s new superintendent effective Aug. 1, 2021. The district’s current superintendent Dennis Davis will be retiring and finishing his term on July 31, 2021, and they will work together in July to make the transition as smooth as possible, the Mercer County Schools Board of Education said in a statement.
Board chairman Randy Phillips said that the district is excited to welcome Booher as their district’s next superintendent.
"Mr. Booher's experience in teaching, administration and coaching made him a top candidate in our search,” Phillips said. “His accomplishments over the last several years are impressive and I cannot wait to serve alongside him as we look to take Mercer County schools to the next level. On behalf of the board, I also want to thank the members of the selection committee on a job well done."
Booher became the principal of Pikeville High School in 2018, after previously serving as the assistant principal and athletic director. He said in a statement that he was also excited about the new opportunity to lead the Mercer County School District.
“It is an honor to be selected as the next superintendent of Mercer County Schools," Booher said in a statement. ”I would like to thank all those involved in the selection process. Mercer County has a rich tradition of excellence, and I look forward to the challenge of leading them to even greater heights.”
Following this announcement, Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble said that he could not be happier for Booher and his family.
“He is passionate about the success of every child, and that has shown in the success of Pikeville High School,” Trimble said. “There is no doubt in my mind that this success will continue as he leads the Mercer County School District. It has been a pleasure working with him, and I look forward to seeing the great things that will happen in Mercer County as a result of his leadership and encouragement for their team.”