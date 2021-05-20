The UPike 33rd Annual Branham-Justice Scholarship Golf Tournament was held May 7, at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg. Twenty-eight teams of alumni and friends enjoyed a day out on the 18-hole course to provide student scholarship opportunities at the university.
The event is much more than a day spent playing golf, but an opportunity that positively impacts countless students who thrive from the charitable gifts of UPike donors. The tournament raised over $40,000 in scholarship funds.
This year’s Platinum and Naming Sponsor was Doug and Felicia Branham; Gold Sponsors were ARC Administrators and Gearheart Communications; Silver Sponsors were Baird and Baird, PSC, Community Trust Bank, Elliott Companies and US Bank. The prize sponsor was Sturgill,
Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC. Food City sponsored golf carts; photo sponsors were Double Kwik and Nova Pharmacy; and East Kentucky Beverage provided the beverage sponsorship.
Hylton Homes took home first-place, second-place was ARC Administrators and third-place was Appalachian News-Express.
“The tournament gets better each year,” said David Hutchens, vice president for advancement and alumni relations. “This event is one small way that we can help to create more opportunities for our students in furthering their education. We extend our deepest appreciation to the sponsors.”