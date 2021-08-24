Work starts Wednesday, August 25, to repair an embankment failure on U.S. 460 at Belcher in Pike County. The work zone is at mile point 13.75, just before Pizza Plus restaurant on the Pikeville side.
For the next four to six weeks, GeoStabilization International (GSI), the state’s contractor, will build a soil nail wall to fix an embankment failure (break). Temporary signals will be installed to direct traffic.
Vince Hayes, D12’s Pikeville Section engineer, asked that drivers slow down and observe the traffic signals for the safety of everyone driving through the work zone as well as the contractor’s crew. “We know that traffic has increased everywhere since school started. We would have done this work earlier in the summer; however, we were waiting on funding approval, which we received today (Tuesday, Aug. 24). We need everyone’s patience and understanding during this temporary inconvenience.”
Soil nailing is a construction measure that reinforces and strengthens existing ground to treat unstable soil slopes. Rebar is installed at a slight downward inclination in pre-drilled, closely spaced holes, grouted into place with concrete. In addition, synthetic strips or perforated drainage pipes are also installed. Drainage is a critical component of the soil nail process. This prevents erosion and damage to the wall from water buildup in the ground.
Soil nail walls have a rigid facing of shotcrete and/or soil nail head plates on the surface or a flexible reinforcing mesh held beneath the head plates against the soil face. Rabbit proof wire mesh and environmental erosion control fabrics may be used with flexible mesh where environmental conditions dictate.
Benefits of a soil nail wall compared to the traditional method of placing steel piles include the following:
• soil nailing is ideal for tight spaces
• it can be used in irregular shapes
• there is less impact on surrounding areas
• requires less work area
• reduces right-of-way requirements
• no restrictions on wall height
• provides permanent drainage, not available with other methods.