Break repairs on Ky. 1056 in Pike County to begin May 17

Break repair work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. May 17 on Ky. 1056 along Ball Fork Mountain in Pike County. This work will result in some long delays in wait time. There are seven sites that will be repaired between milepoints 1.67 and 2.59. The work location is 1.67 miles northeast of Ky. 199 and 2.06 miles northwest of Ky. 3419. The contractor will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flaggers will be directing and stopping traffic within the work zone.
The project will last approximately 2-3 weeks, also weather dependent.
Emergency vehicles and school bus traffic will be accommodated when necessary. Motorists should also pay attention to equipment being parked in the work zone during daytime and overnight hours. Drivers should use alternate routes where possible. District 12 asks drivers to use caution and obey speed limits to prevent any accidents within the work zone.