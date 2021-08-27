Breaks Interstate Park has been awarded $1.4 million by the State of Virginia to start long-awaited renovations on the park’s hotel units, and construction is set to start later this year.
The funding will be used to renovate the park’s 72 hotel units, with 24 of the units set to be completely remodeled and 48 set to be partially remodeled. The units that will be completely remodeled were constructed in the 1970s, while the other units were constructed in the mid-1990s.
Breaks Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said the units from the 1970s have become outdated in their furnishings, and he explained why park officials decided to renovate them after undergoing their strategic process.
“They’re our most popular rental option. They bring in more revenue than the campground and more than the cabins, but they’re also our most dated. If we do get complaints on lodging, it’s never about the campgrounds or the cabins. It’s always about the hotel units,” Bradley said. “That was the number one factor identified in our strategic plan that needed to be accomplished to allow us to, hopefully, continue on our journey towards becoming a national adventure tourism destination. And, I think, anyone who works at the park can tell you that that’s the number one request we’ve heard from guests over the years.”
Bradley outlined the timeframe that the park currently has planned for the renovations and explained why they are pursuing a more “aggressive” timeframe for this particular project.
“Our goal is to have somebody under contract to do the work, hopefully, by November, with the work starting in December or January, and we hope to have most of the work completed by April or May,” he said. “That’s a pretty aggressive timeframe for a project like this, but we have to really pursue it like that because, honestly, the park can’t afford to be without rooms to rent.”
Bradley said that 85 percent of the park’s revenue comes from the guests, with a large portion of that revenue coming from overnight lodging. Therefore, he said that park officials are hoping to complete the bulk of the project by April or May next year — just in time for the park’s busiest part of the season.
Bradley also noted that the funding was awarded to the park by the Virginia state legislature in honor of former Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin. The late senator died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 1, 2021. Bradley said that he was a strong supporter of the park and they currently plan to name the new hotel units after him.
“We have certain lawmakers in Kentucky and Virginia that just become friends of the park, and he was definitely one of them,” Bradley said. “This is almost like continuing his legacy.”