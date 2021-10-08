District 12's bridge crew will be performing a bridge repair project on the Ky. 194 bridge near Kimper Elementary in Pike County.
Repair work will take approximately one week, during which time temporary traffic signals will be in place to provide one-lane traffic throughout the work zone.
The work will begin on Monday morning at approximately 10 a.m.. Weather permitting, the project will end on Friday, Oct. 18. The site is at mile points 25.16, on Ky. 194 just past Kimper Elementary School and the inactive railroad tracks.
District 12 asks that drivers obey the traffic signals to prevent any accidents within the work zone.