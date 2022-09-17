The bridge located on Elwood Road just off Ky. 610 at mile point 6.1 (100ft East of Ky. 610) over Shelby Creek in Pike County is being replaced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky program, starting next week.
Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19, and continue through December 2022. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The existing bridge will remain open while a new one is being constructed upstream. Traffic will continue to use the current bridge during construction. One lane of Ky. 610 will be closed for some phases to allow crews room to work. Flaggers will be onsite directing traffic.
Motorists should watch for signage and equipment parked near the work zone during daytime and nighttime hours. Schedules are subject to change based on weather.
Central Bridge Co., Bizzack Construction and HDR Engineering, Inc. have been contracted to perform the work.