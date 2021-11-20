With winter soon approaching, a person would think air conditioning training would be out of the question. That was not the case for Bizzack Construction, located near Paintsville. Bizzack, a heavy construction contractor, builds roads, constructs bridges and many other major jobs in between.
When they contacted BSCTC Workforce Solutions with the need for mobile HVAC diagnostic training for their technicians who service and repair their many pieces of equipment, Workforce Solutions went to work. With off-highway equipment, the temperatures get very hot in the cabs due to heat from the machine because they do not move fast, so air conditioning is essential year-round.
BSCTC Professor Aaron Brooks, Diesel Technology Coordinator, was glad to provide training with Bizzack Maintenance Coordinator Shane Elswick. For three consecutive Saturdays, Brooks and eleven Bizzack technicians participated in the HVAC training. These trainings included familiarization, functionality, and diagnostics of heavy-duty mobile HVAC systems, diagnosis and repair of a broom sweeper machine, pickup, and wheel loader. They concluded with industry-required EPA Section 609 Certification review and test.
Professor Brooks stated, “This training allowed me to meet more technicians in the field and establish a stronger network. Trainings with industry partners ultimately help leverage eastern Kentucky by supporting infrastructure for the region.”
When asked about their experience, Elswick commented, “We found the A/C class to be extremely helpful, especially in conjunction with the hands-on experience and the many different A/C tools. Training materials were well-organized and informative. Professor Brooks is very professional; his background in A/C work was perfect for our students who had various backgrounds in A/C repair.”
Professor Brooks and Workforce Solutions were happy to accommodate busy schedules. Elswick stated, “With our busy schedule, the only day we could have the classes was on a Saturday, and BSCTC made that happen. We would recommend BSCTC for any company who needs training and will call on them again for our future training needs.”
BSCTC offered this training through a TRAINS grant that provides a 75 percent discount for businesses that qualify. If your company has training needs, reach out to Big Sandy Community and Technical College and learn more about this discount.