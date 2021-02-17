Big Sandy Community and Technical College launched a six-month strategic planning process entitled “Charting Our Future” that commenced with a series of college and community workshops.
Over 130 participants drawn from the College five-county service area met virtually to share ideas, perceptions, and suggestions. Community partners, faculty, staff, and administrators engaged in a SWOT analysis and visioned the best possible BSCTC through an aspiration exercise.
Dr. Denise King, Provost/ CAO reflected on this strategic planning process, "As we form strategies into action, folks at BSCTC are committed to the ongoing development of our region as a vibrant place for learning, working, building connections, and enjoying healthfulness."
College teams will review the information gathered and develop themes for additional inquiry over the coming months. A finalized strategic plan complete with goals, objectives, and actions will guide the College over the next five years.
