Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Mountain Arts Center are pleased to announce the theatrical production of The Vagina Monologues written by Eve Ensler and directed by Samantha Johnson will be performed on February 10, 11 and 12, 2022. Tickets are $10. per person.
The Vagina Monologues chronicles the true stories of women from around the world in a hilarious, poignant and complex retelling of female intimacy, abuse, vulnerability and discovery.
Monologues were created from dozens of interviews conducted with real women. The Vagina Monologues are a mechanism for moving people to end violence.
Johnson shared her thoughts about the production, “My overall hope is that audiences will have a conversation, hopefully, many after they leave the theatre. Kentucky ranks #1 in domestic violence in America, and what's even harder to comprehend is there are a staggering amount of people, especially in eastern Kentucky, that don't report their abuse. Before anything changes, we have to address the problem. So, we're going to talk about it. As much fun as we will have for three nights of performances, the mission remains to end violence against women, against all people.”
Proceeds from the show will benefit Turning Point Domestic Violence Services which serves the Big Sandy Area Development District, including Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike Counties.
Turning Point Domestic Violence Services is a member of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Turning Point Domestic Violence Services This project is funded by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, United Way of Eastern Kentucky, community support and donations.
COVID Protocol: Masks are required during the duration of the show and on BSCTC campuses at this time.
To purchase tickets, visit, https://www.facebook.com/vdayprestonsburg