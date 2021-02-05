On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Big Sandy Community and Technical College Nursing Professor Teddie Ratliff and nursing students Andrew Lester, Blake (Robert) Kiser, Brittany Little, and Selena Murphy participated in the drive-through vaccination program provided by Pikeville Medical Center (PMC).
Professor Teddie Ratliff stated, “I do believe last night was one of the memorable moments of my life — being a part of history delivering COVID-19 vaccines. I was so thrilled students volunteered to participate. When they realized what they were a part of - they felt the same.”
Cheryl Hickman, PMC RN, Senior Vice- President/Chief Regulatory Officer, and BSCTC professors trained nursing students to administer the vaccine. Hickman is a member of the first graduating nursing program of Prestonsburg Community College (PCC), 1974. Professor Ratliff, RN, MSN, is a 1983 graduate of PCC School of Nursing.
“We are very proud to be a part of such a powerful continuum of healthcare service to our region. We are humbled to have been given an opportunity during a milestone time of COVID and the delivery of a breakthrough vaccine,” stated Dr. Sherry Zylka, President/CEO of BSCTC.
To become a part of the long-standing nursing program at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, please contact us at, (606) 886-3863, or email, bs-enrollbsctc@kctcs.edu.
