This week Big Sandy Community and Technical College announced that its receiving a more than $1 million grant to create the East Kentucky Oral Health Training Center.
On Sept. 29, BSCTC announced it had revived an approximately $1.5 million grant through the Workforce Opportunities: A grant initiative for the Appalachian Region through the U. S Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.
According to a press release, the grant money will be used to create the East Kentucky Oral Health Training Center on the college’s Mayo campus. The center will be the new home to the college’s Dental Assisting/Dental Hygiene Integrated program certificate, diploma and A.A.S degree programs and the Community Dental Health Coordinator certificate program.
The center, according to the press release, will also become a site for Central Regional Dental Testing Service.
“The Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting faculty are excited to be a part of the new initiative to create East Kentucky Oral Health Training Center,” BSCTC’s Program Coordinator of Dental Hygiene/Dental Assisting Dr. Jill Keaton said in the release. “We appreciate the leadership and support of BSCTC President Sherry Zylka. We look forward to working collaboratively with local, state, and national partners to provide oral health education to oral healthcare providers in our region. We are enthusiastic about preparing a workforce ready to make an impact on improving oral health outcomes in Eastern Kentucky.We look forward to this exciting and impactful endeavor.”
According to the press release, The Center will feature 20 operatories and the latest technological advances in oral health/dental care. Additionally, during the project period, BSCTC is committed to serving 200 incumbent workers through continuing education and workforce training customized for oral health professionals in the region.
