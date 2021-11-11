Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) has introduced a new partnership with the University of Pikeville (UPike) to create an academic pathway for students who graduate BSCTC with an associate of applied science in visual communication with an emphasis on design and technology. This pathway leads to transfer to UPike’s Bachelor of Arts in film and media arts at UPike.
A guided pathway is gaining momentum within community colleges because they provide a streamlined, structured academic plan with increased academic support to students along the "pathway" to graduation and transfer to the bachelor's degree.
More students achieve their college completion goals with pathways such as the visual communication to media arts degrees. Students who graduate from BSCTC with a GPA of 2.0 or higher qualify to transfer to UPike's media arts program.
The guided pathway partnership between BSCTC and UPike simplifies the academic pursuit by providing default program maps that clearly denote the path to completion, transfer, further education and ultimately employment.
BSCTC President Sherry Zylka commented, "Together with UPike, our goal is to provide increased opportunities for students to earn four-year degrees at home so they may work and live at home. The visual communication to media arts pathway provides a great opportunity for creative and driven students."
There is an increasing demand for students with a bachelor’s degree in film and media arts. These career options include digital marketing specialist, web designer, corporate video producer, computer animator, news or sports anchor, and television producer.
For more information about the visual communication pathway program at BSCTC, please contact Professor Lori Lewis at, Lori.Lewis@kctcs.edu