A plant-based, all-natural soap company will officially open a new store location in Pikeville this week.
Buff City Soap is a plant-based soap company based out of Tennessee that now has hundreds of store locations across the country. There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Pikeville store at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Pikeville store, which is franchise-owned, will be the company’s second store location in Eastern Kentucky, with the first being in Ashland. There are also a couple store locations in Lexington.
Buff City Soap creates a variety of soap and skincare products, including soap bars, bath bombs, shower oil, foaming hand soap, laundry soap, body scrub, lotion bars and wool dryer balls. The company touts that its products are plant-based, cruelty free and free of harsh chemicals and animal fats. Jessica Botts, Pikeville store manager, said that the company’s focus is transparency with the ingredients that are in their products and how their products are made.
“We’re very transparent with our ingredients,” Botts said. “Where we do make everything fresh in the store daily, we make it right in front of you so you have the opportunity to walk right up to one of us as we’re making something and you can ask what we’re making. We will get you involved with making the product.”
Buff City Soap also offers to host different events, like birthday parties and bath bomb parties for children and adults. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, children can also decorate bath bombs for free on the weekends. Brooke Collett, assistant store manager, said that most products in the store can be customized to a specific scent, and they also cater to sensitive skin.
Botts said that the response from the local community has been “phenomenal.”
“We’ve actually had tons of local businesses supporting us, which is phenomenal,” Botts said, citing Two Chicks & Co. and Daffodil’s Boutique as two specific examples. “The community has been wonderful to us. When we have pop-up tents outside, people respond really well. As soon as they see a Buff City tent, it’s almost like 10-15 people walk up at once. We’ve had a great response.”
The Pikeville store, which is located at 120 Justice Way, will have a grand opening on Aug. 12-15. Its grand opening store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (Aug. 12-14), as well as 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 15). The first 50 people through the door on the store’s grand opening days get two free bars of soap each month for a year.
Then, normal store hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call the Pikeville store at, (606) 552-0017, visit the company’s website at, buffcitysoap.com, or visit the store’s Facebook page, “Buff City Soap - Pikeville, KY.”