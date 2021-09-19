Authorities continue to investigate a Sept. 13 collision between a Pike County school bus and a passenger car.
The collision occurred on Marrowbone Creek road near the Marrowbone Creek Fire Station and involved Pike County Schools bus #0378 which had students onboard at the time.
According to Ancie Casey, director of transportation for the Pike County Board of Education, the bus was taking students home at the end of the school day.
“There were over 20 students onboard plus the driver at the time of the collision,” Casey said. “Four or five of the students were taken to Pikeville Medical Center as a precaution where they were treated for minor injuries and released.”
Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Coleman, public information officer for Post 9 said the investigation continues.
“The investigation is continuing into the cause of the collision between a car and the bus,” Coleman said. “The driver of the car was transported to Pikeville Medical Center with various injuries.”
Casey said the driver of the bus was taken for testing for drugs and alcohol, as required by state law.
The names of the drivers have not been released at this time.
Trp. Coleman said his agency was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Marrowbone and Millard Fire Departments, Lifeguard EMS and staff members from the Pike County Board of Education.