Lane closures on Ky. 1426, Bypass Road, between the hospital and Harolds Branch may slow traffic from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 1.
Flaggers and traffic control devices will move traffic through the work zone as JigSaw conducts core drilling for a pedestrian tunnel that will run under Bypass Road between Pikeville Medical Center and the hospital’s Riverfill parking lot. JigSaw President Rusty Justice said that an effort will be made to keep two lanes of traffic moving at all times, since there is a turn lane in the work zone; however, it may be necessary to reduce traffic to one lane at times.
"People should be prepared to slow down through the work zone," Justice said. "We will not impact traffic any more than absolutely necessary, and we do not anticipate stopping traffic at all, exept that one lane or the other may have to wait if we have to reduce the flow to one lane at times."
JigSaw is the contractor for the design-build project, funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to the City of Pikeville. The 120-foot long pedestrian tunnel will run underneath Bypass Road from the hospital’s parking lot area to the fountain in front of the parking garage. When finished, it will be open to the public as well as hospital employees.
