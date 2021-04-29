Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon visited Pike County April 22.
The two were joined by 92nd Dist. state Rep. John Blanton and 31st Dist. state Sen. Phillip Wheeler on a tour of Riverplace, a men's residential addiction treatment facility operated by Addiction Recovery Care at Millard.
“It’s important that statewide elected officers get out and have great conversations with people,” Camron said. “It was important to us to come to Pike County just to see Riverplace.”
“We have an extreme difficulty with the opioid and drug epidemic and to see the great and impactful work they’re doing here,” Cameron said. “It’s really meaningful to us as it helps us in terms of informing our perspective regarding some of the decisions made in Frankfort.”
“These types of facilities are near and dear to my heart as my wife is a chaplain in a similar type facility,” Harmon said. “Just to see the lives changed, that’s an important thing to see.”
“The lives that are being changed and impacted in breaking the cycle of addiction, restoring hope and integrity and just being able to bring back a sense of having an opportunity to be active and fruitful members of society again,” Cameron said. “This is an opportunity for a rebirth or second chance for these folks much like this facility was the former Millard High School and it was transformed after being abandoned into Riverplace.”
“It’s important for people to understand that just because you hit a rough spot in life doesn’t mean they have to stay there,” Harmon said. “Whenever you get knocked down you have to get back up and these are the people to help lift them up and breaks that cycle and have that rebirth.”
For more information about Riverplace or other ARC facilities, go to their website at, www.arccenters.com.
