As the primary 2022 election campaign ended, it didn’t end quietly.
A hard-fought and contentious primary campaign for Pike County judge-executive between the incumbent Ray Jones and challenger Prentis Adkins ended with a controversy over Jones campaign signs allegedly being placed on private property owned by Adkins and social media postings shared by Jones which accused Adkins of sign theft.
In a prepared statement read to the News-Express by Adkins, Adkins denied stealing any signs and said he was simply removing Jones signs from property Adkins owns.
“On April 28, my campaign signs were taken down and Jones signs put up,” Adkins said. “After not being able to contact Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott on his cell phone, Kentucky State Police were called and the trooper who responded talked with the party involved and informed them not to trespass again and since that time, no other signs have been placed there.”
Adkins said in his statement that Ray Jones’ law firm had even prepared the deed that showed he owned that property.
Adkins continued to read from his statement, “I feel that Jones should release the full video so the people of Pike County can see it, the people of Pike County deserve the truth.”
“I believe Jones needs to apologize to me and the people of Pike County,” Adkins said.
Jones did not return calls from the News-Express seeking comment as of presstime May 16.