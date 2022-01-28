Candidate filings for Election 2022 have been made as the deadline for such filing was January 25.

The following candidates have filed for office in the upcoming elections in Pike County:

County Judge-Executive

Ray S. Jones — Democrat

Prentis Adkins — Democrat

County Attorney

Kevin P. Keene — Democrat

Paul Howard Jr. — Republican

County Clerk

Rhonda Taylor — Democrat

Sammy Wilson — Republican

Darrell Pugh — Republican

Sheriff

Rodney A. Scott — Democrat

Justin Little — Republican

Keith D. Justice — Republican

Jailer

Brian Morris — Democrat

PVA

Kevin Auton — Democrat

Cullen R. Hall — Democrat

Lonnie Osborne - Withdrawn

County Commissioner District #1

Ronnie Keith Robertson — Democrat

Jackie D. Justice — Democrat

Ronald D. Scott — Republican

County Commissioner District #2

Jason Tackett — Democrat

William Dale Meadows — Democrat

Ellis “Bub” Coleman — Republican

Jamie Alan Little — Republican

Sollie Monroe Compton — Republican

Clinard “Bubby” Adkins — Republican

County Commissioner District #3

Brian Booth — Democrat

J. Mike May — Democrat

Earl Thacker — Democrat

Danny Bruce Branham — Democrat

Orville Crit Blackburn — Republican

Coroner

Zebedee “Zeb” Hampton — Democrat

Kevin Hall — Democrat

Brenda K. Johnson — Republican

County Surveyor

No candidates filed

Constable District #1

Billy Kendrick — Democrat

Danny Scott — Democrat

Jamey Kidd — Republican

James “BubbyJames” Adams — Republican

Constable District #2

James R. “JR” Damron — Democrat

Robert Thacker — Democrat

Keith A. Meadows — Republican

Josh Little — Republican

Alvin D. Newsome — Republican

Constable District #3

Gary C. Tomblin — Republican

Justice of the Peace District #1

Donnie G. Skaggs — Democrat

Justice of the Peace District #2

Billy Blankenship — Democrat

Mark S. Brown — Republican

Justice of the Peace District #3

Gary James Tomlin — Republican

Non-Partisan Candidates

District Judge  35th District/1st Division

Robert F. Wright

District Judge  35th District/2nd Division

Tommy “T.J.” May

Circuit Judge  35th District/1st Division

Eddy Coleman

Circuit Judge  35th District/2nd Division

Howard Keith Hall

Circuit Judge Family Court 35th District/3rd Division

Kent Varney

Mayor City of Pikeville

James A. “Jimmy” Carter

Pikeville City Commissioners

Steve Hartsock

Allison Powers

Patrick G. McNamee

Bob Shurtleff

Joel Craig Thornbury

Pikeville Independent School Board Member

Joe Ray Thornbury

Brittany Carter Ratliff

Pike County School Board Member District #1

I “Heavy” Blankenship

National/Statewide Candidates

U.S. Senator

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., of Louisville — Democrat

Charles Booker, of Louisville — Democrat

Ruth Gao, of Louisville — Democrat

John Merrill, of McKee — Democrat

Arnold Blankenship, of Ashland — Republican

Valerie “Dr. Vall” Fredrick, of Murray — Republican

Paul V. Hamilton, of Nicholasville — Republican

Rand Paul, of Newport — Republican

John Schiess, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin — Republican

Tami L. Stainfield, of Marion — Republican

Judge of Court of Appeals, 7th District

Sara Combs, of Stanton

Larry E. Thompson, of Pikeville

US Representative, 5th District

Conor Halbleib, of Louisville — Democrat

Jeannette Andrews, of Lexington — Republican

Rich Van Dam, of Somerset — Republican

Brandon Russell Monhollen, of London — Republican

Harold “Hal” Rogers, of Somerset — Republican

Gerardo Serrano, of Manchester — Republican

State Representative District #92

John Blanton — Republican

State Representative District #94

Angie Hatton — Democrat

Brandon Edwards — Republican

Jacob D. Justice — Republican

State Representative District #95

Ashley Tackett Laferty — Democrat

David Kelly Pennington — Republican

Brandon Spencer — Republican

State Representative District #97

Barbi Ann Maynard — Democrat

Bobby W. McCool — Republican

Norma Kirk McCormick — Republican

The last day to register to vote for the primary election is April 18. May 17 is the primary election day.