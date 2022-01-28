Candidate filings for Election 2022 have been made as the deadline for such filing was January 25.
The following candidates have filed for office in the upcoming elections in Pike County:
County Judge-Executive
Ray S. Jones — Democrat
Prentis Adkins — Democrat
County Attorney
Kevin P. Keene — Democrat
Paul Howard Jr. — Republican
County Clerk
Rhonda Taylor — Democrat
Sammy Wilson — Republican
Darrell Pugh — Republican
Sheriff
Rodney A. Scott — Democrat
Justin Little — Republican
Keith D. Justice — Republican
Jailer
Brian Morris — Democrat
PVA
Kevin Auton — Democrat
Cullen R. Hall — Democrat
Lonnie Osborne - Withdrawn
County Commissioner District #1
Ronnie Keith Robertson — Democrat
Jackie D. Justice — Democrat
Ronald D. Scott — Republican
County Commissioner District #2
Jason Tackett — Democrat
William Dale Meadows — Democrat
Ellis “Bub” Coleman — Republican
Jamie Alan Little — Republican
Sollie Monroe Compton — Republican
Clinard “Bubby” Adkins — Republican
County Commissioner District #3
Brian Booth — Democrat
J. Mike May — Democrat
Earl Thacker — Democrat
Danny Bruce Branham — Democrat
Orville Crit Blackburn — Republican
Coroner
Zebedee “Zeb” Hampton — Democrat
Kevin Hall — Democrat
Brenda K. Johnson — Republican
County Surveyor
No candidates filed
Constable District #1
Billy Kendrick — Democrat
Danny Scott — Democrat
Jamey Kidd — Republican
James “BubbyJames” Adams — Republican
Constable District #2
James R. “JR” Damron — Democrat
Robert Thacker — Democrat
Keith A. Meadows — Republican
Josh Little — Republican
Alvin D. Newsome — Republican
Constable District #3
Gary C. Tomblin — Republican
Justice of the Peace District #1
Donnie G. Skaggs — Democrat
Justice of the Peace District #2
Billy Blankenship — Democrat
Mark S. Brown — Republican
Justice of the Peace District #3
Gary James Tomlin — Republican
Non-Partisan Candidates
District Judge 35th District/1st Division
Robert F. Wright
District Judge 35th District/2nd Division
Tommy “T.J.” May
Circuit Judge 35th District/1st Division
Eddy Coleman
Circuit Judge 35th District/2nd Division
Howard Keith Hall
Circuit Judge Family Court 35th District/3rd Division
Kent Varney
Mayor City of Pikeville
James A. “Jimmy” Carter
Pikeville City Commissioners
Steve Hartsock
Allison Powers
Patrick G. McNamee
Bob Shurtleff
Joel Craig Thornbury
Pikeville Independent School Board Member
Joe Ray Thornbury
Brittany Carter Ratliff
Pike County School Board Member District #1
I “Heavy” Blankenship
National/Statewide Candidates
U.S. Senator
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., of Louisville — Democrat
Charles Booker, of Louisville — Democrat
Ruth Gao, of Louisville — Democrat
John Merrill, of McKee — Democrat
Arnold Blankenship, of Ashland — Republican
Valerie “Dr. Vall” Fredrick, of Murray — Republican
Paul V. Hamilton, of Nicholasville — Republican
Rand Paul, of Newport — Republican
John Schiess, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin — Republican
Tami L. Stainfield, of Marion — Republican
Judge of Court of Appeals, 7th District
Sara Combs, of Stanton
Larry E. Thompson, of Pikeville
US Representative, 5th District
Conor Halbleib, of Louisville — Democrat
Jeannette Andrews, of Lexington — Republican
Rich Van Dam, of Somerset — Republican
Brandon Russell Monhollen, of London — Republican
Harold “Hal” Rogers, of Somerset — Republican
Gerardo Serrano, of Manchester — Republican
State Representative District #92
John Blanton — Republican
State Representative District #94
Angie Hatton — Democrat
Brandon Edwards — Republican
Jacob D. Justice — Republican
State Representative District #95
Ashley Tackett Laferty — Democrat
David Kelly Pennington — Republican
Brandon Spencer — Republican
State Representative District #97
Barbi Ann Maynard — Democrat
Bobby W. McCool — Republican
Norma Kirk McCormick — Republican
The last day to register to vote for the primary election is April 18. May 17 is the primary election day.