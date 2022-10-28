Candidates for the 94th District state representative seat met for a political forum October 24.
The forum, sponsored by the Appalachian News-Express, was moderated by the paper’s publisher Jeff Vanderbeck who asked questions to the incumbent Angie Hatton (D) and her challenger, Jacob Justice (R) at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville.
The 94th district covers Letcher County and portions of Harlan and Pike counties.
Hatton, an attorney, is seeking her fourth term as state representative.
Justice is a dentist and is a current member of the Elkhorn City Council.
In her opening statement, Hatton said she was looking forward to setting the record straight.
“I look forward to being face to face with my opponent and to hear his explanation to some of the really nasty mailers that have been sent around about me and a lot of inaccuracies in them,” Hatton said. “From all accounts and from everyone I know who knows him (Justice) says he’s a nice young man and I don’t have any reason to doubt that except for these mailers and I think that maybe he’s being put up to it by people who are blinded by party politics.”
Justice responded by saying he isn’t a professional politician.
“I was born in Elkhorn City and I’m an eastern Kentucky boy,” Justice said. “I’m not a lawyer and I’m not a professional politician and I just really care about my home, and I want to make the changes that we need in this district, and I will do whatever it takes in Frankfort to get that done for us.”
Vanderbeck asked the candidates what they believe is the most important issue facing the people of the district and the state in the next three to five years.
“For my home county of Letcher, it’s certainly flood recovery,” Hatton said. “We have to build our communities back, build them stronger and build them up off the creeks and flood proof our homes and bridges and find ways for people to have a reason to stay here.
“Economic development has been the issue that has most hindered Eastern Kentucky,” Hatton said.
Justice responded to the question by agreeing, in part, with Hatton.
“I agree that the flood is part of it, but I think economic development is perhaps a bigger issue,” Justice said. “It was an issue before the flood, and I think the flood actually showed a light on some of the issues on a national and state level so people can see what we’ve been dealing with here.
“In this district, we have industrial parks in all three counties and some of these counties have several industrial parks that are vacant and completely empty,” Justice said. “They’re build-ready, next to major highways with sewer and water, and they are ready to go, and I think we need to look at ways to bring industries and commerce into the mountains.
Constitutional amendment #2 on the ballot this November deals with abortion. Vanderbeck asked both candidates how they stand on the issue.
“I am pro-life,” Justice said. “I also understand there are some things that should be considered, and it should be put to a vote. We are the people’s house of representatives so the people should have a say in this and I’m for common sense legislation that truly represents what we believe in the 94th District.”
Hatton also responded to the abortion issue.
“I was in Washington to speak at the National Right to Life march and I spoke at the Right to Life rally in Frankfort and if you don’t think it takes courage to do that in my party, you’re wrong,” Hatton said. “I will vote for the amendment but a lot of people are concerned about the amendment because it has no exception for anything, the life of the mo/ther, or for rape or incest so an awful lot of people including from the far right and Libertarians believe this goes too far.”
Both candidates said they will vote, “Yes,” on amendment 2.
Vanderbeck also asked the candidates on taxes, doing away with the individual income tax in favor of raising the sales tax as some states have done.
“I would have to look into that more,” Justice said. “We are already being taxed at the store and prices are going way up and we’re almost being punished because of the Biden administration and the Democrats’ agenda.
“I’m a republican and I’m generally against raising taxes so it’s something I would look into,” Justice said. “I think just a comprehensive tax reform that’s best for the 94th district is what I would be for.”
Hatton also weighed in on taxes.
“I think that would destabilize our economy to do that,” Hatton said. “But it also punishes poor people because poor people, the items they buy that are subject to sales tax, make up a much larger share of their income than the taxable things rich people buy.
“I think at a time of high inflation, it’s a really bad idea to raise the cost of everything on our poorest people,” Hatton said.
Several other issues were discussed during the forum. You can watch the forum in its entirety on the Appalachian News-Express Facebook page.