Kentucky State Police Post 9 Pikeville is preparing for its second annual car show May 21 with proceeds going to Shop with a Trooper program.
“I’m really excited for the car show,” said Trooper Michael Coleman, public affairs officer for Post 9. “Last year we had 130 vehicles in the show and we’re hoping for more this year.”
Coleman said there will be more trophies this year to be awarded.
“We just felt that last year there were so many deserving vehicles,” Coleman said.
The car show will take place in the same area as last year in the lower-level parking area behind Applebee’s.
“We really appreciate the folks for allowing us to use that area,” Coleman said. “We also want to thank McDonald’s for allowing us to use their power and restrooms.”
Coleman said registration will be held the day of the show beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. and then the judging will begin.
For more information on the car show, you may call, (606) 671-1963 or call Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.