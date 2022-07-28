Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.