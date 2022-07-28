Rain has fallen over the region for the past several days, resulting in flash flooding throughout the area.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones has issued a state of emergency for the county as many areas were completely cut off as of the morning of July 28
Emergency personnel were conducting numerous water rescues as homes were being surrounded by and, in some instances, inundated by the flood waters.
Jones said Gov. Andy Beshear has made Jenny Wiley State Resort will be open for displaced families.
“I’ve spoken to Gov. Beshear twice now and in addition to making Jenny Wiley State Resort available for displaced families, he will be sending any resources available that we need,” Jones said. “I understand that Mountain Water District will be shutting down portions of their system, so we’ll be needing water supplies too.”
Nee Jackson, Pike County Emergency Management director, said water rescues were still underway in several areas of the county.
“Our biggest obstacle is actually getting to the people,” Jackson said. “The roads are flooded then we get to two miles of dry stretch, then more flooding, and you just can’t carry these boats that far.”
Jackson said the hardest-hit areas include but not limited to Virgie, Dorton, Shelby Gap and Jonancy.
“Right now, I would urge people to stay off the roads if at all possible,” Jackson said. “If you are trapped by high water, get to the highest spot possible and we’ll get to you as quickly as we can.”
“This event is far from over,” Jones said. “We can expect more rain over the next 24 or so hours.”
Both Jones and Jackson urged people to call 911 if they have an emergency.