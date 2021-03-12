This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its first set of public health recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
On March 8, the CDC released new recommendations for how people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are recommended to safely interact with others with other households and in public settings. According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at least two weeks or more after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or at least two weeks or more after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson/Janssen).
“This guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC stated.
Fully vaccinated people, according to the CDC, can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. They are able to visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are low risk for COVID-19 indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, and they can refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if they are asymptomatic, or not showing symptoms.
However, fully vaccinated people should continue to take precautions in public, like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing. They should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting with unvaccinated people who are considered high risk for the virus or who have an unvaccinated household member who is considered high risk.
Fully vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks, social distance and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households. They should avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings, and they should continue to get tested if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“Medium or large-sized gatherings and those including unvaccinated people from multiple households increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) transmission,” according to the CDC. “Though the risk of disease may be minimal to the fully vaccinated person themselves, they should be mindful of their potential risk of transmitting the virus to others if they become infected, especially if they are visiting with unvaccinated people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or who have unvaccinated people at increased risk for severe disease in their own households.”
People who are fully vaccinated should follow guidance issued by individual employers and follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations. For more information on the new recommendations, visit the CDC’s website at, www.cdc.gov.
