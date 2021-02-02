Cedar Creek Assisted Living in Pikeville has a new executive director.
Chelsi Hamilton assumed her new position in December.
Hamilton will oversee a staff of 30 in the complex which houses 49 apartments ranging from studio to two bedroom units. Hamilton will also oversee admitting paperwork, marketing and special events.
For more information on Cedar Creek Assisted Living and their services, you may contact Hamilton at, (606) 432-8243, or visit their website at, www.phsk.org.
