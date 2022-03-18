PAINTSVILLE — CEDAR, Inc. visited Highland Elementary School on March 9 with a dual purpose, to film footage for an upcoming documentary detailing the evolution of the Appalachian region in the wake of the decline of the coal industry and to speak to students about the possibility of the future in our region that looks very entrepreneurial.
According to Latonya Rowe, a STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Math) teacher at HES, she has worked with CEDAR for more than 18 years on many different projects and the group, known for their involvement in coal mining education, has since reworked their mission statement to include their new Future of Work program, a pivot of sorts that has seen the not-for-profit company branch out into teaching students in the Appalachian region the importance of creativity in entrepreneurship and how that may end up being the key to staying in our region beyond their educational career.
“For years, I had participated with CEDAR when it was CEDAR Coal, so I had taught kids here about coal mining, and that was their goal, to educate children on what, maybe their grandpa or their dad, did in the mines, and where coal came from and what coal was used for, but, as you know, the coal industry has declined, especially here in Eastern Kentucky,” Rowe said. “Elaine Sheldon is the lady that is doing a documentary, it’s called King Coal, and her documentary is about coal across Appalachia and what it meant to families in this area and how it has changed over the years as coal has declined and what people are doing. What are they doing to stay in their communities and how are they contributing and making that shift.
“So, CEDAR has made a shift, and I think it started in 2019, they have started pivoting to a different area and it is moreso dealing with the future of work in Appalachia, and they are wanting to teach children about entrepreneurship and becoming entrepreneurs, because time is changing and these children can contribute to their communities,” Rowe continued, then explaining how this new direction was based around empowering kids and showing them a path forward that is only limited by their own creativity. “Who knows, one of these kids may come up with a great idea and actually be an entrepreneur millionaire before they ever leave high school. That was one of the other things we talked about, too, you don’t always have to go to college to have the skills needed to have a job and a viable job. There’s trade schools and there’s entrepreneurship, and that’s where our economy has gone to since we’ve had the pandemic, people have gone more online and they’ve figured out how they can make an income being an entrepreneurship.”
Rowe said that much of the visit, which was with fifth graders at the school, was focused greatly on telling the kids about CEDAR’s mission and the renewed focus that has created on workforce development, including creating a student project for the CEDAR fair that will be held in April. After her husband lost his 38-year career in the coal industry, he chose to retire, Rowe said, but she felt it pertinent to share his story with her students, as well.
“They focused yesterday a lot on CEDAR because they’ve made that pivot ... and teaching kids about that. They did a fifth grade class here and I just taught a lesson on entrepreneurship and how coal mining was close to my family because my husband worked in the mines for 38 years, and when his mine shut down, he had to make a decision and he decided to retire, or he would have to move out of here,” Rowe said. “So, we talked with them a little about that and then we went into what it would take to be an entrepreneur and helping the kids to look at their skills that they have, and we talked a little bit about starting a project for the CEDAR Fair near the end of April.”