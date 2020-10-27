After 27 years, CEDAR, Inc., a non-profit organization focused on educating students about the coal industry, has officially shifted its focus from coal to economic development in Appalachia this year, largely due to a loss of available funding.
CEDAR formed as an organization in 1993 through the joint efforts of the North Carolina Coal Institute and Coal Operators and associates of Pikeville in order to provide various academic programs to students. John Justice, the president and executive director of CEDAR, said the organization was created in order to help students “think critically” and “get the full picture” about the benefits of the coal industry.
“Throughout the 27 years, our purpose was to provide education programming for students and teachers to learn the rest of the story about coal,” Justice said. “When we started back in ’93, coal was going pretty good, but it was very controversial in a lot of places. We wanted to provide a program for students to find out for themselves the full picture of coal because they were just getting the negative side from the media and not hearing any positives. Our position was that there were more positives with coal than negatives.”
However, since 2010, the coal industry has continued to decline, especially in recent years. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. coal production totaled 706 million short tons in 2019, its lowest level since 1978, and EIA has predicted a 29 percent decline in U.S. coal production by the end of 2020.
In Kentucky, the state’s coal severance receipts have plummeted. In July this year, according to the Kentucky Office of the State Budget Director, the state collected just over $3.2 million in coal severance taxes, a 37 percent decline from the $5.1 million seen in July 2019.
This decline in coal production finally caused the state’s coal education funds to disappear, which was one of CEDAR’s primary sources of funding.
“In the past several years, our coal industry funding has decreased each year,” Justice said. “Our main funding came from a state coal education grant program. In the first 27 years of CEDAR, we received grant funding from them for 24 of those 27 years. That went away this year because with mining as low as it is, production-wise, there’s not been enough fees, fines or any of the funding originally set up to feed that fund. It’s almost dried up.”
This year, CEDAR collaborated with Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) in order to change the guidelines of its three programs — the Coal Study Unit Program, the Coal Fair Program and the Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program — and put them under the umbrella of “Future of Work in Appalachia,” which focuses more on economic development to improve the region.
“It’s aligned, as our programs always have been, with the state academic standards,” Justice said. “What’s new with this is that this is also aligned with the SOAR blueprint, which is the seven pillars of the SOAR blueprint that is guiding our region forward into, hopefully one of these days, economic sustainability.”
CEDAR’s Coal Study Unit Program, which serves 12 Eastern Kentucky counties, has been renamed to “Future of Work Teacher Study Unit Program.” The program will allow teachers from public or private K-12 schools across these counties to create, develop and implement their own study unit. This unit of study will work to address at least one of the seven pillars of the SOAR blueprint, instead of being focused on coal.
SOAR’s seven pillars include broadband, 21st century workforce, entrepreneurship in the digital economy, healthy communities, industrial development, regional food systems and tourism and downtown revitalization.
CEDAR’s Coal Fair Program has now become the “Future of Work Student Fair Program.” Students will create projects out of the “Future of Work Teacher Study Unit Program” that will be connected to at least one of SOAR’s seven pillars, and those students will be eligible to enter the fair.
Students will be entered into one of seven subject categories, including science, math, English/literature, art, music, technology/multi-media and social studies. They will compete for 64 cash prizes totaling $7,000, while competing in their respective grade levels of K-4, 5-8 and 9-12.
CEDAR’s Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program, which serves 21 Eastern Kentucky counties, will now include high school teams creating a business idea to either solve a problem or take advantage of an opportunity that will benefit their community. They can choose either a previously mined site or a coal camp site to repurpose or revitalize by using it as the location for their new business.
Each team will create a Site Profile Report to include information relative to the historical context and the benefits of their site, produce a Business Plan Report and construct a physical model depicting their business’ footprint on their selected site. At the regional challenge, teams will be competing for cash prizes totaling $11,250.
“This is helping teachers and their students learn more about SOAR, its mission, its purpose, its direction, what drives it and what guides it,” Justice said. “This is new to us. It will be our first year doing it this way, and we’ll learn this year. We’ll change as time goes on and as we learn more from our teachers and from our students.”
Although CEDAR’s primary focus in programming will no longer be coal, he emphasized that the organization has not forgotten its roots with the coal industry. He said he still wants students, particularly with the Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program, to learn about the history of the coal industry in Appalachia as they create their projects.
“We want students to always understand how we got to where we are in this region, and coal is the reason we got to where we are,” he said. “Coal is still important going forward, though not on the level it has been previously. And who knows? One of these students may come up with a new invention, a new way of using coal that will make it more environmentally acceptable and make it more efficient.”
Justice expressed his hopes for how the shift in CEDAR’s focus will positively impact young students who participate in their programs, saying that he hopes for students to become inspired to become future innovators and entrepreneurs.
“We will certainly educate and encourage them the best we can,” Justice said. “We hope that some of them will be motivated and will become innovators and entrepreneurs. If not, they’ll at least have a good understanding and working knowledge of business and how business works, how economic development works and how you take new ideas and make them into reality.”
For more information on CEDAR’s Future of Work in Appalachia Education Initiative or to make a donation, contact John Justice at, (606)-477-3456, or email him at, cedarincky@gmail.com.
To learn more about CEDAR, visit, www.cedarinc.org, and to learn more about SOAR, visit, www.soar-ky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.