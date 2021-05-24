Recently, the Upper Chloe community marked the 41st anniversary of its annual cleanup with the dedication of a new community sign designed and erected by Greg Charles, a resident of Upper Chloe Creek and the designated volunteer coordinator for the community.
The sign was dedicated on the one-year anniversary of Ken Kinder’s death and dedicated to Ken and the late Wayne Compton, both former leaders in Upper Chloe’s “Operation Cleanup.”
The 2021 Operation Clean-Up began after the sign dedication and continued through Friday, May 21. A dumpster, trash bags and other supplies were provided by the Pike County Solid Waste Department and residents volunteered their time to do the work.
Upper Chloe Creek residents are committed to keeping their community clean. They began an annual cleanup in 1980 and they have continued every year, except for 2020 when COVID-19 was so rampant.
That first year, more than 2000 tons of garbage, including large appliances (i.e., refrigerators, stoves, washers, and dryers) were pulled from the creek and all the trash was removed from the roadway.
A total of 144 old vehicles were hauled off by Ronnie Robertson, a former resident of Upper Chloe and now one of Pike County’s commissioners.
During that first Operation Cleanup, 94 percent of the residents signed up to have their garbage picked up and pay a monthly fee. This was before Pike County had mandatory garbage collection. Pike County's mandatory garbage collection started two years later.
A total of 200 families lived on the creek in 1980, and nearly all families participated until the area was free of trash and litter. Some of those residents have gone on to be with the Lord, while others have added to their numbers and continue to volunteer throughout the year to keep their area a beautiful place for families to live and grow, maintaining a clean environment.
Volunteer Coordinator Greg Charles and his cousin Mikey Joe Charles have erected four trash barrels and located them at strategic points on the roadway to encourage residents to properly dispose of any litter accumulated in their vehicles. Each week or so, these young men volunteer their time to empty these barrels.