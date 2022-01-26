The Center for Rural Development is now accepting grant applications for the 2022 Kentucky Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) mini-grant program.
The mini-grant program (sometimes referred to as FLEX-E-Grants) is open to qualified local units of government and non-profit entities in 35 ARC-designated economically distressed Kentucky counties for capacity building planning and implementation projects.
Eligible counties include Adair, Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
Grants are competitive and subject to approval for up to $10,000; require a 20 percent match of total project costs; and are to be completed within a six-month timeframe. Mini-grants are available on a reimbursement basis only.
For more information or to download a request for proposal, visit, www.centertech.com.
All grant applications and supporting documents must be submitted to The Center for Rural Development by 3 PM (EST) on Feb. 25, 2022. Digital files are preferred and may be emailed to arc@centertech.com.
For questions about the application process or program guidelines, please call, (606) 677-6000, or email, psimpson@centertech.com.
Awards will be announced in the spring of 2022.
The Center for Rural Development administers programs funds in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Local Government and the ARC.