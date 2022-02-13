A new group organized to help protect and promote the Pond Creek section of Pike County conducted its first meeting recently and has grown to almost 600 members in less than a month.
The Keeping Our Communities Safe organization was the brainchild of Hardy resident Juanita Vickers. She said the group had a threefold purpose:
• Increase safety and police protection;
• Clean up the various communities and increase litter awareness; and
• Promote and develop tourism to an historic section of Pike County.
She said that each of these three purposes go hand-in-hand with each other. Tourism opportunities cannot become realities if crime is not deterred and litter is not controlled. Without economic growth problems with theft and other crimes will become worse and job losses will continue to negatively impact the community.
“We encourage every person and every business in the Pond Creek Nation to join our group,” Vickers said. “No matter whether it is Hardy or Belfry or Turkey Creek or Stone, all of the areas are part of our community. We want to make the area a place where our children will want to come back to after they graduate from college.”
Vickers said Keeping Our Communities Safe is striving to develop relationships with the Pike County Sheriff's Office, the Kentucky State Police, other law enforcement agencies and governmental officials to bring more police coverage and safety programs to the Pond Creek communities.
As part of creating bonds with both police agencies and the community alike, during the organization’s first meeting, three deceased members of the Sheriff’s Office and Belfry Volunteer Fire Department — Jackie Deskins, Butch McCoy and James Earl Williams — were honored and certificates of appreciation were given to their families.
Members of the group are encouraged to keep a watchful eye on their communities and to report suspicious activity to police agencies. They are also posting and sharing information on their Facebook page of things that are taking place in their respective communities. Also, a fundraising effort has garnered several hundred dollars in donations to purchase window and door alarms for elderly residents.
“If these alarms give an elderly person enough time to call or help or scares an intruder away, it may just save a life,” Vickers said. “We have to do whatever it takes to protect our most valuable and most vulnerable members of our community.
“The way I see it, is you have two choices: play it safe, stay silent and let things get worse or speak up and make things better,” she continued. “We can move mountains if we are loud enough. We are a strong and resilient people. We just need to show our worth in Eastern Kentucky. Change is coming and we have to be the driving force.”
For more information on the group, visit, Keeping Our Communities Safe on Facebook and their next meeting is Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department.