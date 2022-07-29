Charities, faith-based organizations responding in aftermath of disaster

On July 29, after days of flooding inundated Eastern Kentucky communities, numerous individuals and organizations had already begun or were beginning to respond to help meet the needs of affected residents.
The Pikeville and Elkhorn City-based East Kentucky Dream Center immediately sprung into action on July 28, as Director Rachel Campbell Dotson said she saw the news coming across that morning and realized quickly the devastation being wrought on the organization’s service area.
“I just called our team and we did what we do best — we just love on our community,” she said. “We opened our doors and we started cooking, we started gathering clothing, we started gathering any cleaning supplies extra that we had.”
Dotson said it was decided that the affected areas would need hot meals and also people to deliver them to flood victims.
At the same time, she said, the organization began listening to victims to make determinations about what the most needed. A hot meal, she said, was what was needed in that moment.
Dotson said her son attends Valley Elementary and she saw a post on the school’s parent page from Principal Johnnie Alvin, who announced he was opening the school as a place for people to find some shelter and respite through amenities such as a washer and dryer, as well as a place to charge phones. Dotson said she reached out to Alvin, and the partnership was a result.
“He opened their doors and he opened his heart,” Dotson said, adding the organization began setting up to provide a hot meal for anyone who needed it that evening. “We had several teachers show up and they volunteered to deliver to areas they were familiar with and areas we couldn’t get to.”
Campbell said the organization served 300 meals at Valley Elementary and more than 200 at Elkhorn City and hoped to continue providing meals through the weekend.
Although the primary focus was on the families affected, the Dream Center is also feeding responders, such as rescuers, road workers and those working on restoration of services.
According to Dotson, some of the primary needs of victims are non-perishable food items, hygiene products and cleaning supplies
Donations of those types of items can be delivered to the Dream Center at 127 Hibbard Street in Pikeville. Clothing can be obtained at the Dream Center’s thrift stores at 1942 South Mayo Trail or West Russell Street in Elkhorn City.
Although the organization needs the items donated, financial contributions are needed so the organization can attempt to help the affected families, Dotson said.
“The insurance money is going to take weeks and months to come in,” she said. “These families need little things like gas for their pressure washers, shovels ... they’re going to need paint, they’re going to need bleach.”
To donate to the East Kentucky Dream Center, visit, https://bit.ly/3vq9c6q. The organization can be reached at, (606), 766-3434.
Other organizations getting efforts going
In addition to numerous individual churches and organizations announcing their plans, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief organization and the Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church have both announced their intent to help.
In a Facebook post, the Pike Association of Southern Baptists said that their organization will be working with ministry partners, such as Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, in coming days to assess damage and begin relief efforts.
The Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church announced in a statement that they are preparing to respond with “flood buckets” and other aid.
The American Red Cross announced in a Facebook post that the organization is working with local officials and emergency management to assess needs in the affected counties. The Red Cross, the post said, is in process of mobilizing resources and people to assist where needed.
State sets up relief fund
On July 28, Beshear announced the opening of an online portal to which donations can be made for the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. The site is, TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov.
The funds, according to a statement from Beshear’s office, will be used to provide long-term relief to individuals directly impacted by this historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. These donations can help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and supplement emergency funds that come into the area.
Money collected through the donation site will not be used for administrative costs. Credit card and treasury fees may apply.