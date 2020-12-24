Several businesses and government agencies will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of those organizations and offices include:
• Pikeville City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
• Coal Run City Hall will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
• Elkhorn City City Hall will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
• All Pike County government offices will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25
• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on Dec. 25, and there will be no mail delivery on that day.
There will be no regularly scheduled garbage collection for Area 4 Thursday and Area 5 Friday in the Pike County Solid Waste System. Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
Thursday, December 24
Mouth of Feds Creek
Mouthcard Community Center
Across from Blackberry Senior Citizens Center
Hatfield McCoy Park
North Johnson Bottom – behind the Fire Department
Stopover at the bottom of Widows Mountain
Phelps Road lot
Friday, December 25
Pond Creek Fire Department
Mouth of Mullen Fork
Mouth of Stone
Black Gem Park
Belfry Courthouse
Mouth of New Camp Loop
Dix Fork
Hatfield Fire Department
Hardy Park
