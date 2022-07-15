Even though the temperatures are soaring, first responders in Pikeville are thinking about Christmas.
Several events are planned to raise money for Christmas with a First Responder program.
Elizabeth Thompson, Pikeville Police records administrator, said the first of these fundraisers is scheduled for July 23 and July 24.
“Dunk a first responder will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Pikeville Walmart both days,” Thompson said. “This event is fun for both the police and fire departments and for those who want to dunk an officer or firefighter.”
Thompson said participants get three throws for $5 and all the proceeds go to Christmas With a Frst Responder program.
“This is a community outreach program that we, along with the Pikeville Fire Department and 911 Dispatch Center, buy Christmas presents for children,” Thompson said. “We spend about $250 on each child and besides the presents, the children receive a breakfast, a food box, clothes and other items. Of course, Santa makes an appearance.”
According to Thompson, even though it’s city police and fire departments participating, the events help children in the county, as well.
“Just like with our back-to-school supplies, we work with county schools to help children with items for school and for Christmas With a First Responder,” Thompson said.
The next event scheduled is the annual Cuffs and Hoses 5K and 10K run Aug. 13 in downtown Pikeville.
“The run will start at 8 p.m. in front of the Appalachian Wireless Arena,” Thompson said. “This is an event we’ve been doing for a long time and again the proceeds will go to the program.”
Thompson said the run is a favorite with people because it’s not only for runners but those wanting to walk are welcome to participate.
“We have a lot of people who just want to walk the route and that’s perfectly fine,” Thompson said. “We have other agencies who come in to help direct traffic and help in any way they can as many of our first responders participate in the event and of course there is good natured competition between the police, fire, and dispatchers.”
Thompson said around 250 people participated in the event last year.
“The cost is $25 for the 5K or Walk and $35 for the 10K and if you register, you’ll get a T-shirt and finisher medal,” Thompson said. “People can sign up at, www.runsignup.com, and there is a virtual option too if you can’t physically run on Aug. 13.”
Another completely new event is being added this year to help raise money for Christmas with a first responder is a Golf scramble Aug. 15.
“This will be held at the Stonecrest Golf course in Prestonsburg,” Thompson said. “Entry fee will be $500 per team of 4 and the prizes include $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place and all the proceeds will benefit the program.”
People wanting to participate in the Golf scramble can pick up an entry form at the Pikeville Police Department.
“We want to thank all of our community partners who provide assistance, prizes, food or whatever to these events,” Thompson said. “We cannot express our gratitude enough to the community on how much they support this program.
“They see the difference it makes in every child’s life that’s been touched by this program and it touches our hearts too,” Thompson said.
For more information on any of these events you can check out the Pikeville Police Department’s Facebook page or call, (606) 437-5111.