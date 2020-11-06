Two minors have been cited in a vandalism case in Pikeville.
Pikeville Police say the incident occurred late Monday night.
Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds says the minors spray painted several areas in the Pikeville parking garage.
“The two went from the second to the third and up to the fourth floors of the parking garage,” Edmonds said. “They spray painted metal doors, concrete and on the elevator.”
The two minors were identified with the assistance of surveillance cameras.
“There are several cameras inside the garage,” Edmonds said. “That’s how we were able to identify the youth so quickly.”
Crews are working to clean the affected areas. The two minors have been cited.
