The City of Pikeville is encouraging residents to participate in public input sessions on March 8 for a new study related with tourism, economic development and Breaks Interstate Park.
The city has hired the Institute for Service Research as a consultant to conduct a “City of Pikeville and Breaks Interstate Park Feasibility Study.” According to officials, the purpose of the study is to explore the feasibility of various forms of regional collaboration, like arts and culture, health and wellness and outdoor recreation.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the study is exploring the ways that the park and the city can work together on tourism and economic development, and the city wants to gain the public’s input in how they could best do those things.
Two input sessions will take place on March 8, one from 2-4 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the second floor boardroom at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, located at 126 Main Street. The sessions will allow the public to brainstorm and share their ideas.