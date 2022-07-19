During the Coal Run city commission meeting on July 14, city engineer Tim Campoy updated the commission on several ongoing projects.
“There have been some changes to the previously discussed repairs on Stone Coal road,” Campoy said. “I have sent the revision to (the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency) to try to secure some hazard mitigation funding regarding the gas line in the affected area and I’m waiting to hear back from them.
“If we are approved for this hazard mitigation funding it will save the city money,” Campoy said.
Mayor Andrew Scott said that FEMA has approved, although unofficially, disaster funding in the amount of $363,000 for repair work stemming from the New Year’s Day flash flooding and now the city is awaiting the formal awarding at which time bids can be let.
“On the New Year's Day flooding, a lot of that repair work has been done,” Scott said. “There is still some work to do but we’ve paid out almost $250,000 in repairs on Cowpen, Kinnikinnick and various other sites.”
Scott said that given all the storms that FEMA has had to work on, he is happy with the progress that has been made thus far.
Scott brought up the situation that occurred in Floyd County that claimed the lives of three police officers and a police K9.
“Commissioner Joe Adkins has been in contact with Deputy Chief Ross Shurtliff with the Prestonsburg Police Department regarding vehicles,” Scott said. “They have three vehicles that they are not able to use right now and we have a surplus pool cruiser that we don’t use and I’ve talked with Mayor Les Stapleton about donating that cruiser to their department.
“I mean, if they get their cruisers back then they can always surplus it back to us or to another agency,” Scott said. “Les was so appreciative of the offer.”
Commissioner Adkins made the motion to surplus the cruiser to the Prestonsburg Police Department and the motion passed unanimously.
In other business, the commission voted to schedule the back-to-school backpack giveaway. The event is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Coal Run community center at city hall. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The next regular monthly meeting for the commission is set for 6 p.m., Aug. 11.