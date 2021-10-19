During the Oct. 14 regular meeting of the Coal Run City Commission, CJ Childers with the Pike County Emergency Management Office and a member of the Coal Run Volunteer Fire Department explained the need for an inflatable rescue boat after recent flash flooding occurred within the department’s response district.
“We currently have four people trained in swift water rescue and they need to be able to get to those who are in need during an emergency,” Childers explained. “Currently, we have to rely on the city of Pikeville, Pike county technical rescue squad or one of the other rescue crews to come to the scene and that could cost a life.”
Childers recommended an inflatable boat and 20 horspower motor, specifically designed for rescue use, at a cost of $6,436.80 and a boat trailer at a cost of $2,089 for a total of $8,525.80.
The commission voted unanimously to purchase the boat and trailer.
Also discussed during the meeting was the Halloween best costume contest that will be held the night of Trick or Treat on October 28 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Mayor Andrew Scott said candy will be given out at city hall that evening during the traditional trick or treat event.
“To make things as safe as possible due to COVID, I think we need to make up treat bags to be handed out,” Scott said. “Much like we did during the fourth of July celebration.”
Tim Campoy’s firm, Environmental Design Consultants, offered to contribute the prize gift cards for the best costume contest. Prizes with be $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third place.