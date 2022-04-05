With excitement and anticipation growing for the return of Hillbilly Days and the Hillbilly Days Parade, the City of Pikeville issued a statement April 5 to emphasize the importance of the new parade ordinance this year as to attempt to eliminate confusion and frustration from parade goers.
The most notable change is the permit cutoff time. No permits will be issued after Friday, April 22nd at noon. This means that entrants will not be able to acquire a permit the day of the parade. The parade vehicle permit application, a valid driver’s license, insurance, and registration fee must be submitted to the Pikeville Police Department before a permit will be issued.
Parade participants will be allowed to start lining up at the intersection of Hambley Boulevard and Baird Street at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 23. However, participants must be in line before 1 p.m..
No participants will be allowed to enter the parade after 1 p.m. All vehicles must have working head lights, brake lights, turn signals, reverse lights, horn and windshield wipers. All vehicles must have properly functioning brakes.
All floats and trailers must use safety chains and be properly secured with a legal hitch. All props on floats and trailers must be properly secured, braced or tied down to prevent movement. Drivers of all motorized vehicles must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid driver's license (CDL where required) and possess the proof of insurance and registration for the vehicle they are operating. All riders 13 years old and younger must be sitting at all times during the parade. Parade vehicles with riders 13 years old and younger must have one adult for every six children with a minimum of two adults (excluding the required spotters). At least one adult must be located on each side of the parade vehicle. All parade vehicles shall have a means to prevent vehicle occupants from falling from the parade vehicle, which includes secured safety rails (42 inches in height) on the outside of the parade vehicle barriers or ropes may be used. All vehicles must pass an inspection prior to participating in the parade. “Since the last Hillbilly Days in 2019, the City of Pikeville has enacted a new parade ordinance. While the ordinance has several new requirements, it is designed to protect the safety of all participants as well as spectators. As the participants become familiar with the new safety requirements, we ask for your cooperation and patience as we strive to make the parade as safe as possible for all involved,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. Paul Bowles, director of tourism for the City of Pikeville said, “We are excited to welcome the 45th Annual Hillbilly Days back to Pikeville. We are also thrilled to once again have the Hillbilly Days Parade and to make it as enjoyable as possible while protecting the safety of all participants and onlookers.” The City of Pikeville hopes the new parade ordinance will help everyone enjoy a safe Hillbilly Days Parade. Participants in the 45th Annual Hillbilly Days Parade are asked to review the parade ordinance and reach out to the Pikeville Police Department with any questions or concerns they may have.
For a copy of the parade ordinance please visit the City of Pikeville website at: https://pikevilleky.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Parade-Vehicle-Permit.pdf.