On Sept. 26, Pikeville Fire Department Lt. Johnny Lee Cole was named chief of Pikeville Fire Department and will begin serving in his new position on Oct. 1.
Cole has been with the fire department for 14 years and served as a Pikeville 911 dispatcher for 6 years prior.
“Lt. Cole has been an integral part of the City of Pikeville’s fire department and city response team for 20 years. He is highly skilled, informed, and is an excellent leader,” Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said in a statement.
After the announcement of Fire Chief Patrick Bentley’s retirement in July, the city began a nationwide search for a chief of the department.
In addition to his combined 20 years of experience serving the City of Pikeville in the fire and emergency departments, Cole has been a leader across the community, including his service with the Wildland Fire Team and the Honor Guard, among other roles and volunteer positions.
“With two decades of proven leadership and dedication to keeping Pikeville residents safe, Cole will undoubtedly serve our community well in this new role,” Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said. “The City of Pikeville is fortunate to have such an exemplary fire chief and member of our community.
The Pikeville Fire Department has been a part of Cole’s life for longer than the years he’s directly served as his father is a retired Captain from the Department.
“I am honored beyond words to be named your next fire chief and I pledge to do all I can to protect and serve this special place,” Cole said. “I am incredibly grateful and want to share a special thank you to my wife Amanda and son Caden for their support as I begin this new position.”