The Pikeville City Commission recently released a statement directly opposing the University of Pikeville’s plans to convert one of the city’s largest hotels into student housing, having called the plans “concerning” and a “significant hurdle” to the city’s growth.
On June 28, the Pikeville City Commission and Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick released a statement in which they expressed direct opposition to UPike’s plans to convert the Hilton Garden Inn, one of Pikeville’s largest hotels, into student housing.
“While we understand and support the University’s need to provide more options for students, eliminating a key asset of our city’s economy — a large hotel — is simply the wrong move to make,” the city’s statement read. “Pikeville has endless potential to grow and attract visitors but drastically reducing hotel capacity presents a significant hurdle.”
In a statement issued on June 28, UPike officials said they are proud of the university’s long-standing relationship with the City of Pikeville, the hospital and other businesses in town.
“We are surprised the City Commission questions our decision to purchase one of the three downtown hotels and convert it into student housing,” the statement said. “We believe growing UPike by adding new programming will provide significant and sustained economic benefit to both the city and the region. Our rationale is simple; we have a need for additional residence hall space which will allow UPike to remodel and use our other facilities for additional programs. In addition, we can fill the building with students every night.
“Our students, 50 percent of whom come from Eastern Kentucky, will drive economic development downtown that is significant,” the statement continued. “To do that, we must provide housing accommodations that are up-to-date, competitive, beautiful, and meet the needs of students and parents with regard to safety and security. Purchasing the hotel provides immediate relief for UPike’s housing needs and gives us the opportunity and space on campus to grow our undergraduate, graduate and medical programs. We believe the future economic health of our region must depend on a diverse economy and we will continue to work positively, as we always have, with the City to move forward with that positive vision."
The Pikeville City Commission said in their statement that they are proud of the partnership they have with UPike, adding that “good things happen for our community and region” when the City of Pikeville and UPike work together. According to the statement, the city provides and maintains most of UPike’s sports complex and “gladly own, operate and maintain the public parking garage where most of UPike’s students and faculty park.”
In addition, city officials said that, in 2011, the City of Pikeville took over the debt of the former East Kentucky Expo Center, now the Appalachian Wireless Arena, in order to assist UPike in maintaining its athletic facility and recruitment tool, as well as help the community.
Despite these moments, the commission said they are growing increasingly concerned with some recent moves by UPike.
“Some recent moves by UPike have taken a go-it-alone attitude, and we are concerned,” the commission’s statement read. “Before UPike located its banquet space in the optometry school, we advised them that the arena could support their banquet needs and doing otherwise would have a negative financial impact on the Arena, a facility that they recognize offers tremendous benefit to the university. And now, the hotel to dormitory decision has us concerned again.”
The Pikeville City Commission said this decision to convert the hotel into student housing will have a significant impact on the city’s economy and it “cannot be dismissed.”
“The impact this decision will have on our economy, regional tourism and the Appalachian Wireless Arena cannot be dismissed,” the city’s statement read. “Lost economic opportunity is a losing scenario for both the university and the city. Concerts, conference recruitment, family weekend trips, theater and many more facets of activities will all be adversely affected without this hotel. We urge UPike to take a step back from the current plans and re‐engage in conversations to consider student housing options that do not present such a blow to the community and our economically vital tourism industry.”