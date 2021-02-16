The City of Pikeville in partnership with the Appalachian Center for the Arts, the Big Sandy Museum, and Kentucky Humanities will examine how an attraction to, and interaction with, the land formed the basis of rural America. The Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America, which opens Saturday, February 20, focuses on how rural communities and small towns evolve.
The exhibit will be on display at The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street in Pikeville, until April 3. The Appalachian Center for the Arts will be open weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends by appointment. Call, (606) 262-4004, to schedule a visit.
Special programs related to the exhibit include:
• Opening Reception — Saturday, Feb. 27 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
• Pikeville Chautauqua performance of Effie Waller Smith — Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.
Updates and additional events can be found on the Appalachian Center for the Arts’ website, https://www.theapparts.org/upcoming-exhibits.
Crossroads explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. From sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5 percent of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas has dropped from 60 percent to 17 percent. The exhibit looks at this remarkable societal change and how rural Americans have responded.
Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of our cultural fabric. Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.
“Crossroads allows us to reflect on Kentucky’s history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our rural communities,” said Bill Goodman, executive director of Kentucky Humanities. “We want to stimulate conversations about what makes our communities unique and how community members can work together to reach their full potential.”
Kentucky Humanities chose the City of Pikeville, the Appalachian Arts Center, and Big Sandy Heritage Museum to host Crossroads as part of the Museum on Main Street project — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. Museum on Main Street is a partnership of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the Federation of State Humanities Councils and state humanities councils nationwide. The United States Congress and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provide support to the Museum on Main Street project. The exhibition is touring seven communities in Kentucky through July 31. You can find the exhibit’s tour schedule at, https://www.kyhumanities.org/programs/smithsonian-exhibit-crossroads.
