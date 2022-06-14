The City of Pikeville is preparing its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, a budget which anticipates $49 million in revenues, joining a fund balance of more than $9 million and expenditures of more than $58 million.
According to budget documents presented to Pikeville City Commissioners at a budget work session on June 6, the city’s biggest source of revenue remains its occupational tax, which exceeded $9 million in 2022, an 8 percent increase from the 2021 fiscal year.
“The revenues most affected by the pandemic — restaurant tax and hotel tax — are on target to surpass pre-pandemic levels with restaurant tax expected to surpass $2 million this year,” the documents said. “As in years past, revenues are budgeted with a conservative approach and without any increases in rates.”
Property tax remains low, the documents said, and only accounts for 3 percent of the overall budget, while occupational tax and business license fees represent 40 percent of the overall budget.
This, the document said, shows that Pikeville “continues to be the economic hub of Eastern Kentucky with over 12,000 employees working within city limits.”
The documents point to an unspecified proposed property sale expected to bring $4.5 million into the city’s projects account.
Public Safety, including the police and fire departments, will have an $8.4 million budget, representing a 4.2 percent increase.
“Due to inflation, some expenses, such as gas and electric, are seeing a higher increase than in years past,” the documents said.
Included in the public safety area, there is a planned $5.5 million relocation and construction of Fire Station 1 and Training Center, primarily being funded by the proposed property sale.
The city, according to the documents, also plans to dredge the Pikeville Pond and upgrade public safety radios.
In the area of utilities, the documents said, the city is conducting a rate study for water and sewer rates and the proposed budget includes not-yet-finalized but anticipated proceeds from the increases.
According to the budget documents, the city currently has just more than $25 million in debt, with expected payments of $1.6 million in the coming fiscal year.