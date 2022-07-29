With reports recently surfacing that the parent of Pikeville’s cable provider Suddenlink is considering selling the company, the Pikeville City Commission is taking action.
During its July 25 meeting, the commission unanimously approved a resolution opposing the sale, citing the company’s violation of its franchise agreement with the city.
The resolution said Cequel III Communications II, LLC is in default of its obligations under the cable franchise agreement with the city, has failed to pay liquidated damages and cure its obligations, and it set forth that the City of Pikeville will not approve any transfer of control until violations are cured and all liquidated damages have been paid.
Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis said the resolution was passed in response to reports that Altice is working to sell Suddenlink.
“It came to the City of Pikeville’s attention through various news organizations including Reuters and Bloomberg that Altice USA, Suddenlink’s parent company, is exploring a sale of Suddenlink to pay down its debt load,” said Davis.
Davis said Suddenlink has been in default of its cable TV franchise with the City of Pikeville since July 27, 2020. Due to that default and the company’s failure to respond, Davis said, the company currently owes liquidated damages totaling more than $1.3 million.
“Suddenlink’s default continues today with the company making no attempts to rectify their default with the City of Pikeville while Suddenlink customers continue to suffer and complain about poor services,” said Davis.
In an effort to encourage Suddenlink to comply with its contractual obligations with the city and its customers, the city is taking a number of steps,” said Davis.
Included in those steps is a federal lawsuit the city recently filed against the company.