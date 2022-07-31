Cline Medical Group in Pikeville has announced a partnership with the Pikeville Area Family YMCA to encourage Pikeville and Pike County to get active and start losing weight.
According to a statement from Cline Medical Group, both established and new patients can enjoy a reduced cost YMCA Membership with enrollment into Cline Medical Group’s Weight Loss Boss Program.
“Through discussion with the Pikeville YMCA’s Director of Health and Wellness Amber Godsey, and CEO and Executive Director Shelly Fouts, we’ve been able to get a program in place to subsidize YMCA Memberships to help our community lose weight, get healthy, and stay active,” said Cline Medical Group Medical Director Dr. Robert Cline, DO. “Additionally, Cline Medical Group participates in the Local Business Partners Program, where we’re able to provide a flat 10 percent off all of our services and products just by providing proof of membership at checkout.”
Through the YMCA partnership, the statement said, the YMCA will waive the typical joining fees ($60) and offer $10 off per month on a membership for the Cline Medical Group participants.
To qualify, the statement said, a patient must be enrolled in the Cline Medical Group Weight Loss Boss Program and use the YMCA facility 12 times per month.
The statement said the YMCA offers 24-hour, seven-day-a-week access to their facility as well, with a one-time fee of $15 for the access fob, and just an extra $5 per month.
The YMCA Membership is nationwide. The YMCA offers group classes included in their membership like Kickboxing, Water Aerobics, Silver Sneakers, Yoga, and more. With a YMCA membership, members can also enjoy access to their weight room and six-lane competition pool, their basketball courts, racquetball courts, tennis courts and indoor track, the statement said.
To learn more, stop by Cline Medical Group at 387 Town Mountain Road, Ste 100, Pikeville, or call, (606) 637-2334. Cline Medical Group is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cline Medical Group is open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.