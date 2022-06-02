Closure scheduled for Ky. 2061 (Cowpen Mountain) due to break repair

Ky. 2061 between mile points 3.4 – 3.6 (Cowpen Mountain) will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, June 6 2022, at 8 a.m. so that Highway District 12’s contractor, CSI, can drill railroad steel to fix an embankment failure.
The work is expected to take three to four weeks to complete, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement. Ky. 2061 is a one-lane road and will be closed to all traffic to allow space for equipment and repairs. This will be a complete closure for the duration of construction.
Motorists are encouraged to take Ky. 3218 (Airport Road) as an alternate route during construction and to allow extra time for delay.
The statement said KYTC and its contractors understand the inconvenience to the public these repairs may cause and will do its best to limit delays.