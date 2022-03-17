The City of Coal Run commissioners met March 10 for their monthly meeting.
City Engineer Tim Campoy reported on projects currently underway within the city.
Mayor Andrew Scott briefed the commissioners on work performed on repairs stemming from the New Year's Day flash flooding that affected several areas of the city.
The commissioners heard second readings on three ordinances regarding the tax levy, amending the business license fee and establishing job classifications and salaries.
All three ordinances were passed unanimously.
The next regular scheduled meeting for the commission is set for 6 p.m. April 14.