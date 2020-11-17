During the November 12 meeting of the City of Coal Run Village commission, Mayor Andrew Scott discussed giving city employees a raise in pay.
“When we did the budget this year, we were in the middle of a pandemic,” Scott said. “We’re still in the middle of a pandemic but it’s worse now.
“We did not know what economic impact this pandemic was going to have on our revenue as far as our occupational and our net profit were going to be,” Scott said. “I substantially lowered, in the budget we approved, our occupational taxes to $448,000 for the entire year when in the past we had $560,000 to $600,000.
“On our net profits, I lowered that to $50,000 while in the past we had it done between $80,000 to $90,000, “ Scott said.
The mayor said that, after all the calculations, it appears the city’s financial position is better than expected at this point.
“So, when I look at what we got thus far, we got three-quarters of occupational taxes in this year and we still have a quarter to come in and we’re already at $478,000 meaning we’re $30,000 above what I expected us to be for the entire year and our net profits are $46,000 over,” Scott said.
“So when you look at our overall numbers, I believe we can justify giving our employees a raise,” Scott informed the commission. “I know they’ve worked very hard during this pandemic.”
The commission voted unanimously to give all full-time employees a pay raise of $1 per hour while all part time employees will receive a 50 cents per hour pay raise.
All pay raises will go into effect immediately in the next paycheck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.